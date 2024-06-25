Fashion Label Launches: Thriving or Struggling in Today's Market?

Several respected and previously successful brands, including Mara Hoffman, Dion Lee, and The Vampire's Wife, have recently shut down. This highlights the tough challenges that independent fashion designers face in today's market.

They compete against large, well-established companies in a market flooded with similar brands and products. Without support from bigger retailers—many of which, like Matches and Farfetch, are also struggling—the future looks grim, with little hope for improvement. The big question is: why would anyone want to start a fashion label in 2024 given the high risk of failure and numerous challenges?

Today's young designers face major challenges due to the lack of support, structure, and high financial barriers.