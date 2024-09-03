AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan detained by Enforcement Directorate from his residence

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday detained Aam Aadmi Party MLA, Amanatullah Khan. The investigative agency earlier today arrived at his residence to conduct a raid.

The matter pertains to irregularities in the Waqf properties. Khan is the Chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board.

As ED officials took the AAP MLA from his home, Amanatullah Khan shouted out to his supporters, “I am innocent.” Earlier today, AAP MLA’s cousin Minnatullah Khan said that despite investigation by Anti-Corruption Bureau and Central Bureau of Investigation, nothing has been found yet. He said, “His mother-in-law has been operated on recently, she is a cancer patient. Despite investigation by ACB and CBI, nothing has been found yet...Now ED is investigating.” In a self-made video, the AAP MLA said that the investigative agency has been continuously harassing him for the past two years. “It is seven in the morning, and the ED has come to arrest me in the name of a search warrant. My mother-in-law has cancer, and she is currently at my home. I have written to them, and I have also replied to each of their notices. These people have been harassing me continuously for the last two years. Their only aim is to break our party. We are not going to bow down, and we are not going to break,” Khan said. (ANI)

Also Read: Junior Doctors in Kolkata Begin Indefinite Sit-In Protest Demanding Police Commissioner's Resignation

Also Watch: