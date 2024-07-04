Bengaluru: Assam Student Stabs College Guard To Death Under The Influence Of Alcohol

BENGALURU: In a gruesome incident, a security guard was allegedly stabbed to death by a 22-year-old college student for not permitting him to re-enter the premises of his college during its annual day celebrations, the cops reported.

The deceased has been identified as 52-year-old Jai Kishan Roy hailing from Bihar. Besides working as a security guard, he also served as a member of the discipline committee at Sindhi College, located in Bengaluru North's Kempapura.

On the other hand, the culprit has been identified as Bhargav Jyothi Burman, a 22-year-old third-year BA student hailing from Assam and enrolled in Sindhi College.