Bengaluru: Assam Student Stabs College Guard To Death Under The Influence Of Alcohol

BENGALURU: In a gruesome incident, a security guard was allegedly stabbed to death by a 22-year-old college student for not permitting him to re-enter the premises of his college during its annual day celebrations, the cops reported.
The deceased has been identified as 52-year-old Jai Kishan Roy hailing from Bihar. Besides working as a security guard, he also served as a member of the discipline committee at Sindhi College, located in Bengaluru North's Kempapura.
On the other hand, the culprit has been identified as Bhargav Jyothi Burman, a 22-year-old third-year BA student hailing from Assam and enrolled in Sindhi College.
A police officer revealed that Burman was suspected to be in an intoxicated state when he stabbed the security guard at around 2 pm.
The cop stated that the accused was caught by the locals and was subsequently apprehended by the police.
He informed that the police are waiting for Burman’s blood sample report so as to confirm the alcohol content in his body, adding that other students also witnessed this horrific crime.
Notably, the college management had told its students in advance that they would be barred from re-entering the college premises after leaving the compound during the annual day festivities.
“Burman had gone out and tried to enter the campus again, which is when Roy resisted,” the officer added.
This snub did not go down well with Burman who got furious and reportedly bought a knife from a nearby shop. In the heat of the moment, he took the extreme step and stabbed Roy three times, leading to his unfortunate demise.
Further investigation regarding the matter is underway.
