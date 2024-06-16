Congress holds ‘Matka Phod’ protest in Delhi over water crisis

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday held a ‘Matka Phod’ protest in all 280 blocs of the national capital over the water crisis and accused the AAP government of failing to tackle the tanker mafia.

Congress, a constituent of the INDIA bloc alongside the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has slammed the state government, as well as the Central government, for “neglecting” public grievances and “providing cover” to tanker mafias.

“Today, I participated in the Matka breaking demonstration in Shakarpur, Delhi, along with District President Manoj Yadav Ji, Surendra Sharma Ji, Murari Lal Ji, Delhi Congress leaders and local area residents. Delhiites are suffering the consequences of tanker mafia, leakage and the government’s negligence. We will strongly convey the voice of the rights of the people of Delhi to the government,” Devender Yadav, President of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee, said in a post on X.

While, the AAP is blaming the neighbouring states, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, for “deliberately halting” Delhi’s water supply, Congress alleges that despite Himachal Pradesh releasing 133 cusecs of water, it did not reach the capital. The party demanded an investigation into this issue and the tanker mafia’s activities.

In a recent meeting, Delhi Congress leaders, including former MPs and MLAs, also discussed the Central government’s “indifference” to the water scarcity in Delhi. (IANS)

