Cyclone Dana: 200+ Train Cancellations & Flight Suspensions; Odisha and Bengal on Alert

GUWAHATI: In preparation for Cyclone Dana, Odisha is putting out emergency evacuation plans to evacuate a million of its coastal district population by October 25. Meanwhile, in its precursor measure, more than 114,000 people in West Bengal were evacuated into disaster relief shelters yesterday.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who witnessed the preparedness of the state government, said that only 30 percent of people — about 300,000 to 400,000 individuals — in the identified 'danger zone' were evacuated till Wednesday evening.

Cyclone Dana is likely to reach wind speeds of up to 120 km/hr (75 mph). East Indian State Odisha's Cyclone Dana was expected to come ashore somewhere in between Bhitarkanika National Park and Dhamra Port before Friday morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The IMD said that cyclonic storm 'Dana', which formed over the east-central Bay of Bengal on Wednesday, will bring heavy rain to several districts across southern West Bengal, including Kolkata.

As the cyclone ravaged the region, the Eastern and South Eastern Railways canceled several trains on October 24 and 25.

The storm will become an extremely severe cyclonic storm over the northwest Bay of Bengal. According to the IMD, as of Wednesday at 8:30 am, Cyclone Dana was located 420 km southeast of Paradip, 450 km south-southeast of Dhamra, and 500 km south-southeast of Sagar Island.

Ferry services across the Sunderbans area including North and South 24 Parganas districts would be suspended given the adverse weather conditions that are heading this way, officials said on Monday.

The ferry services across the Hooghly River in Kolkata and its surrounding areas would also be suspended.

Control room established

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation has canceled all the leaves of essential staff and established a control room in the headquarters for issuing emergency responses.

The power department of Odisha has issued helpline numbers where people can reach out in case of emergencies: 8900793503, 19221 (WBSEDCL), and 1912 (CESC).

The Indian Coast Guard was on "high alert" as its ships and aircraft were stationed in strategic locations for quick response to any emergencies at sea. A defense ministry statement said it was closely monitoring the situation and had taken steps to prepare for emergencies caused by the cyclone.