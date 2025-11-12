Delhi Blast: Lal Quila Metro station to remain closed today amid tight security

NEW DELHI: Due to security reasons the Lal Quila Metro Station shall continue to remain closed on November 12, Delhi Metro said on Tuesday.

In a post on X, metro operator said that all other stations are functional as normal. "Please follow our social media channels for further updates." On Monday, the blast, which ripped through a slow-moving Hyundai i20 near the Subhash Marg traffic signal by the Red Fort, killed eight people and left several others injured.

Central agencies, including the NIA, have been brought onto the probe amid indications that the incident looks like a possible terror act. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs has formally handed the case to the NIA. The NIA will now take the lead on the wider investigation under relevant counter-terrorism laws. After the conclusion of the first round of meetings, the Ministry of Home Affairs handed over the investigation into the case to the NIA, considering it a possible act of terror. The decision comes amid growing concerns over the nature and links of the explosion. Security was tightened across several states after the explosion, and the government has not ruled out any theory while pursuing leads aggressively. (ANI)

Also Read: Jammu and Kashmir's white collar terrorists involved in Delhi blast