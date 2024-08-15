Dhruv Rathee Faces Backlash for Naming Victim in Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case

KOLKATA: YouTuber Dhruv Rathee faced backlash for disclosing the name of the victim in the Kolkata rape-murder case. He was also criticized earlier for allegedly deleting a post about the incident on X.
The Free Press Journal reported that the influencer and activist posted about "Justice For Nirbhaya 2" on X but later removed it. This led to criticism, with people claiming he took it down because he was worried about the West Bengal government.
The YouTuber explained to a user on X why he deleted the post: “Because some people pointed out that it was insensitive to call (name hidden) as Nirbhaya2. I thought over it and felt that they were right.”
He faced criticism again after using the victim's name in a hashtag when discussing the incident. “The rape-murder case in West Bengal is heartbreaking. It exposes the inhumane working conditions for doctors, the lack of their safety and the miserable state of law and order in West Bengal. Hope CBI does a fast track trial and gets justice (sic),” he wrote adding a hashtag containing the victim’s name.
People quickly criticized him for revealing the victim's name. Prashant Umrao, an advocate, remarked that the name or identity of a rape victim should not be disclosed if they are deceased or mentally unfit, even with the consent of their family, according to the Supreme Court. Others also questioned him about why he had deleted his earlier X post.
The rape and murder of a female trainee doctor at Kolkata’s R G Kar Medical College and Hospital shocked the nation. Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer, is the main suspect in this terrible crime. He is reportedly a repeat offender with a history of violence against women.
Meanwhile, a senior doctor has claimed that the autopsy report of the female trainee doctor who was raped and murdered at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital suggests the possibility of multiple perpetrators.
This implies that more than one person might have been involved in the crime, which has sparked nationwide outrage.
Dr. Subarna Goswami, a former student of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital who reviewed the autopsy report, said it showed signs of multiple penetrations. According to the report, the victim was raped more than once.
