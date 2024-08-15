Dhruv Rathee Faces Backlash for Naming Victim in Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case

KOLKATA: YouTuber Dhruv Rathee faced backlash for disclosing the name of the victim in the Kolkata rape-murder case. He was also criticized earlier for allegedly deleting a post about the incident on X.

The Free Press Journal reported that the influencer and activist posted about "Justice For Nirbhaya 2" on X but later removed it. This led to criticism, with people claiming he took it down because he was worried about the West Bengal government.

The YouTuber explained to a user on X why he deleted the post: “Because some people pointed out that it was insensitive to call (name hidden) as Nirbhaya2. I thought over it and felt that they were right.”