Indian Navy Undertakes Motorcycle Expedition in NE States

Guwahati: The Indian Navy is undertaking a motorcycle expedition to Northeastern states from 14 to 30 October, to enhance maritime awareness in these states and to engage with youth and civil society.

The Indian Navy has previously made similar successful efforts in the Northeast in 2022 and in Leh/ Ladakh in 2023. The main objectives of the current initiative in the three Northeastern states namely Meghalaya, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, include showcasing the Indian Navy and conducting awareness drives at schools and colleges about the career opportunities in the Indian Navy including the Agnipath Scheme. This drive also upholds Nari Shakti, by including Women Officers and spouses, and seeks interaction with Naval Veterans and Veer Naris in the region.

A total of forty Indian Naval personnel, including Officers, Sailors, and their family members are participating in the 15-day expedition that would cover an approximate distance of 2500 kilometres passing through various cities in the States of Meghalaya, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

Indian Navy conveyed their gratitude to TVS Motor Company for provisioning vehicle support to undertake this outreach programme.