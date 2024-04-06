MP: Trouble Mounts For Lalu Yadav As Gwalior Court Issues Arrest Warrant In 26-Year-Old Arms Case

GWALIOR: In a latest turn of event, a permanent arrest warrant has been issued against former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav in connection with a case related to the alleged illegal purchase of arms and ammunition in 1995-97.
A special court in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, exclusively set up to prosecute MP's and MLA's, issued this warrant on Friday in a 26-year-old Arms Act case.
“The case of 1995-97 relates to arms being purchased from an authorised dealer here by using fake documents. There were 23 accused in the case, which was registered at Inderganj police station, and all have been chargesheeted. Of these, Yadav has been declared an absconder,” special public prosecutor Abhishek Mehrotra told PTI.
The prosecution stated that the permanent arrest warrant was issued as no one appeared in court on behalf of the RJD supremo.
Rakesh Pandey, a Jabalpur-based MP High Court lawyer, informed that a permanent arrest warrant is issued after the bailable, arrest or non-bailable arrest warrants are served but the individual does not show up before the court.
"Under bailable and arrest warrants, the court sets the time for the accused to appear before it after serving orders to them. It is not in the case of a permanent arrest warrant. The accused has to be produced in the court when arrested," Pandey said.
Meanwhile, according to the chargesheet, Rajkumar Sharma, the operator of a firm in Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh, purchased arms and cartridges from three arms firms of Gwalior between 1995 and 1997 and took them to Bihar and sold them.
Lalu Prasad Yadav was also among those who bought these weapons in Bihar.
It is worth mentioning that the RJD chief was previously convicted and jailed in connection with cases related to the fodder scam but was later released on bail back in April 2021.
