MP: Trouble Mounts For Lalu Yadav As Gwalior Court Issues Arrest Warrant In 26-Year-Old Arms Case

GWALIOR: In a latest turn of event, a permanent arrest warrant has been issued against former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav in connection with a case related to the alleged illegal purchase of arms and ammunition in 1995-97.

A special court in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, exclusively set up to prosecute MP's and MLA's, issued this warrant on Friday in a 26-year-old Arms Act case.

“The case of 1995-97 relates to arms being purchased from an authorised dealer here by using fake documents. There were 23 accused in the case, which was registered at Inderganj police station, and all have been chargesheeted. Of these, Yadav has been declared an absconder,” special public prosecutor Abhishek Mehrotra told PTI.