New Delhi: Election Commission To Announce Lok Sabha Election Dates Today

NEW DELHI: The dates for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections will be announced by the Election Commission on Saturday at 3 pm, a statement from ECI Spokesperson informed.
In addition to it, the central poll body will also reveal the dates for Assembly elections in certain states.
The ECI will announce the dates of the elections during a press conference to be held on Saturday at 3 pm and this announcement comes as the term of the current Lok Sabha is nearing its end on June 16th.
"Press Conference by Election Commission to announce the schedule for #GeneralElections2024 and some State Assemblies will be held at 3 pm tomorrow ie Saturday, 16th March. It will be live streamed on social media platforms of the ECI," an ECI Spokesperson wrote on X.
It is to be noted that the Election Commission has been tasked with ensuring a new House is constituted before that deadline.
Moreover, the Model Code of Conduct, a set of guidelines for political parties to follow during elections, will come into effect as soon as the dates are announced.
Nearly 97 crore people are eligible to cast their votes in the upcoming General Elections that will be conducted at over 12 lakh polling stations.
The top poll body visited all the states and reviewed the preparations ahead of the much-awaited announcement.
States like Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha are expected to hold their assembly elections alongside the national polls as their tenures are nearing its end on various dates in June.
It is also worth mentioning that Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said earlier this week that the poll body will take a call on Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir after thoroughly assessing the security situation.
Meanwhile, all the major political parties have initiated the process of declaring their candidates for the upcoming general elections.
The BJP has currently revealed two lists of candidates, while the Congress has also disclosed two lists of candidates for the highly-anticipated electoral contest.
