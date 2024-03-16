New Delhi: Election Commission To Announce Lok Sabha Election Dates Today

NEW DELHI: The dates for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections will be announced by the Election Commission on Saturday at 3 pm, a statement from ECI Spokesperson informed.

In addition to it, the central poll body will also reveal the dates for Assembly elections in certain states.

The ECI will announce the dates of the elections during a press conference to be held on Saturday at 3 pm and this announcement comes as the term of the current Lok Sabha is nearing its end on June 16th.