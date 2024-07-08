NIA arrests key absconding accused in J&K narco-terror case linking LeT, Hizbul Mujahideen

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday arrested a key absconding accused, carrying a reward for his arrest, in a narco-terror nexus case of Jammu and Kashmir, linked with Pakistan-based terrorist outfits, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM).

NIA said that the arrested accused Syed Saleem Jahangir Andrabi alias Saleem Andrabi, a resident of district Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir, had been on the run since June 2020 and had subsequently been chargesheeted under various sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act, Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the case. As per the agency, Syed Saleem’s arrest marks a major success in NIA’s efforts to destroy the narco-terror nexus and dismantle the ecosystem created in India by terrorist organisations based across the border.

NIA took over the investigation of the case on June 26, 2020, from the local police. It had, during the investigation, found that Saleem Andarbi was part of a deep-rooted conspiracy for procuring and selling narcotic drugs and generating funds in Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of India.

“The conspiracy was hatched by drug smugglers in close association with operatives of banned terrorist outfits, LeT and HM, based across the border in Pakistan. Funds generated through the narcotics racket were pumped into J-K through a network of over-ground workers (OGWS) for promoting terrorist violence, NIA’s investigations revealed,” said the NIA.

The case was originally registered at the Handwara police station following the arrest of one Abdul Momin Peer, after his Hyundai CRETA vehicle was intercepted by Police and Rs 20,01,000 cash and 2 kgs of Heroin were seized. On questioning, Abdul Momin Peer had led the police to the recovery of another 15 kgs of Heroin and Rs 1.15 crores cash.

NIA has so far chargesheeted a total of 15 accused, through various chargesheets filed between December 2020 and February 2023, in the case, in which investigations are continuing. (ANI)

Also Read: NIA court in Mizoram sentences two Bangladeshis in terror conspiracy case

Also Watch: