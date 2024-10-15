SC Issues Notices To Centre, ECI On Plea To Declare Freebies As Bribe

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has issued notices to the Central Government and the Election Commission of India pertaining to a plea that sought action against the promises of freebies made by political parties before elections. The petition seeks to classify this pre-poll practice as a bribe.

The case was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, Justice J.B. Pardiwala, and Justice Manoj Misra, who have asked for a response from the government and the poll body.

The petition was filed by Bengaluru resident Shashank J. Sreedhara, who stressed upon the need to put proper systems in place so as to restrain political parties from making pre-election promises involving freebies.