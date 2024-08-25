Tamil Nadu: 3 From Manipur and Mizoram Allege Forceful Confinement by Hotel Management

Chennai: Three persons from Manipur and Mizoram were allegedly forcefully confined by the owners of the hotel in which they were working. The owners on the other hand alleged that the trio had been swindling funds from their customers.

The incident came to light after a social worker named Dr Aiswarya Rao mentioned that three persons working at the Ignite Bar at MM’s Chennai Gateway alleged that they were confined by the owners of the property against their wish over allegations of theft over social media site X. They were kept in forceful confinement by the owners and staff after their working hours ended on Saturday. They also alleged that they were manhandled by the management following the alleged stealing of Rs 1.5 lakh from them.

Meanwhile, the hotel management denied these allegations adding that the persons in concern had in fact swindled money from the hotel. To these allegations, they replied that it was a common practice in the hotel to accept payments in personnel accounts in case of failure of the card’s payment system. They would then divert the money from personal accounts, back to the owners’ accounts after keeping 10% of the transaction as a tip as the prevalent practice in the hotel.

Chennai Police arrived at the spot and rescued the waiters from the hotel and both parties filed complaints with the police. The police officials mentioned that an investigation has been initiated regarding the matter and that they have called for the bank statements of the waiters from their respective banks. They also informed that no arrests have been made so far and the necessary steps will be taken.

Although the names of the waiters were not known, it was mentioned that one of them had been working there for about four years, another for about a year while the third was there for less than six months.