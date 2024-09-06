Ujjain Attack: Man Drugs, Rapes Woman, Disturbing Video Leaks

UJJAIN: In a ghastly incident, a man is alleged of raping a scrap collector in the Agar Naka area of Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh after forcing her to drink liquor, as per a PTI report.

The incident came to light following the video of the rape captured by unidentified people going viral on social media, said Om Prakash Mishra, City Superintendent of Police in the Kotwali Area.

The accused, Lokesh, had promised to marry the woman, made her drink liquor, and then raped her on Wednesday, the official told PTI. Some passersby, who witnessed the crime, filmed it instead of saving the victim, and the accused, Lokesh, fled the spot, the official added. After the woman lodged a complaint about the incident after gaining consciousness, Lokesh was arrested.

According to police, rape and murder case was filed after the body of a 19-year-old woman, who was missing for days, found with multiple injuries in the Gunateerthawadi village Karnataka. A report by PTI said on Thursday.

The police have arrested three people in connection with the incident said to have taken place on August 29. The police believe that she was killed by a blow to her head with a stone and her body was subsequently flung in the bushes. The police further suspect that she was sexually assaulted before her death.

In a gruesome incident, a mentally-ill woman was allegedly gang-raped by three of her relatives in Sakti district, Chhattisgarh, the police said on Wednesday.

The incident was reported from a village which falls under the Dabhra police station. The suspects, who were reportedly in an inebriated condition, took the woman-a girl in her early twenties-to an abandoned house and raped her. After receiving information about the incident, the police sent a team immediately to the village and arrested all three suspects.

The villagers said the accused persons were the relatives of the woman and two of them were into the business of illegal selling of homemade liquor in the village.