Apple Launches “Apple Watch For Your Kids” Feature in India

NEW DELHI: Apple has launched a new feature called “Apple Watch For Your Kids” in India catering to parents who want to keep their children connected and safe without handing them smartphone. This feature allows parents to track their children's location and health. They can communicate via messages and calls. It also utilizes the full suite of Apple Watch capabilities designed for wellness and safety.

The new functionality is available for Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 4 and later models. These must run WatchOS 7 or later. An iPhone operating on iOS 14 or later is also necessary. Currently, Apple has partnered exclusively with Jio for this service. It requires a new Jio connection and a cellular version of the Apple Watch.

To activate “Apple Watch For Your Kids” at least one parent must use an iPhone. After pairing the child’s Apple Watch with an iPhone. The eSIM setup will assign the child their own number. This setup allows children to independently use features like calls and messages. They remain within a controlled environment set by their parents.

The feature is designed to offer balance between independence and oversight. Parents can manage which contacts their children can interact with. They can also track their location through their own iPhone. A key component is the “School Time” mode. It acts like a Do Not Disturb function blocking notifications and calls during school hours. It also blocks them during extracurricular activities and study time. Parents are notified if this mode is turned off. However, children can disable it by pressing and holding the digital crown on the watch.

Additionally, the “Downtime” feature allows parents to schedule periods during which only selected calls are accessible. Approved apps are also accessible. This feature is synchronized across all devices with Screen Time enabled. It sends reminders five minutes before it starts.

Children will also have access to the App Store via the Apple Watch. Parents must approve all app downloads from their iPhones. Emergency Services can be accessed through the Watch. Parents can set up a profile detailing critical information such as allergies and blood type. This is useful in emergencies.

Moreover, both parents and children can set fitness goals and progress, which is accessible from both the watch. It is also accessible from the parent’s iPhone. This new feature aims to offer a mix of safety and autonomy for children.