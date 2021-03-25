Ex-Congress MLA Ajay Rai alleges threat

Former Congress MLA Ajay Rai has written to Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, claiming a threat to his life from jailed mafia don and BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari. He has sought a security cover for himself. In his letter, Rai said that he had already informed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on February 6 that he was appearing before the MP/MLA court in Prayagraj as a witness against Ansari in a case related to his brotherAvadheshRai's murder. Rai said his security cover had been withdrawn and arms licences have also been cancelled. "The chief minister did not take note of my letter while the security personnel given to me on 10 per cent prescribed charges were also withdrawn," said the former MLA. "If the government is really interested in ensuring punishment to Mukhtar Ansari, why did it put my life at stake by withdrawing my security cover despite knowing that my evidence will ensure capital punishment for him?" Rai asked. Rai's brother was shot dead outside his residence in 1991. (IANS)

