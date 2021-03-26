'Man kicked, punched, asked to chant 'Hindustan Zindabad'

 Top
A young man was allegedly kicked, punched, beaten mercilessly and was forced to chant ‘Hindustan Zindabad’ and ‘Pakistan Murdabad’ by a person, who is an accused in the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.

  |  26 March 2021 4:13 AM GMT

NEW DELHI: A young man was allegedly kicked, punched, beaten mercilessly and was forced to chant 'Hindustan Zindabad' and 'Pakistan Murdabad' by a person, who is an accused in the 2020 northeast Delhi riots. A video showing this went viral on social media. The accused, identified as Ajay Goswami, was arrested on Wednesday.

In the video, Goswami can be seen kicking and punching a man and asking him to chant 'Hindustan Zindabad' and 'Pakistan Murdabad'. The man being beaten can be seen pleading while chanting the words being asked by Goswami.

The police registered a case on the basis of the video on Wednesday, which was shot on Tuesday in the KhajuriKhas area, police said. The alleged attacker Goswami is a resident of Old Garhi village in north-east Delhi and a dairy trader. He has also been named in the 2020 northeast Delhi riots. (IANS)

