'New education policy to usher in era of modern learning'

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday expressed confidence that the implementation of the New Education Policy would usher in an era of modern learning and education.



The President said the policy would create a brigade of researchers and professionals who would take our country to the great heights of development, as befitting our national aspirations.

Addressing the 41st annual convocation of the Anna University in Chennai, the President said that knowledge is the foundation upon which the character of each individual is built.

Kovind reiterated that education is the catalyst for change and the youth is the most potent agent of social transformation.

He said that educated youth, given the right direction can bring revolutionary changes in the course of history. "That is what the National Education Policy 2020 aims to achieve. The new policy seeks to implement a modern education system based on research, skill and acumen relevant to the evolving needs of the present."

At the same time, the President said the policy would also include within its domain our rich cultural heritage in consonance with a futuristic outlook. "The policy focuses on inculcating moral values and promoting understanding of Indian culture." (IANS)



