Rafael unveils fifth-generation missile system 'Sea Breaker'

Sea Breaker is a naval and artillery unit force-multiplier, designed to overcome the modern warfare arena challenges, using Rafael's legacy of high-end precision guided solutions



NEW DELHI: Israeli defence manufacturing company Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd on Wednesday unveiled 'Sea Breaker', a fifth generation long range, autonomous, precision-guided missile system, enabling significant attack performance against a variety of high-value maritime and land targets.

Sea Breaker is a naval and artillery unit force-multiplier, designed to overcome the modern warfare arena challenges, using Rafael's legacy of high-end precision guided solutions.

The company claims Sea Breaker provides surgical, pin-point precision strikes from stand-off ranges of up to 300 km.

"It features an advanced IIR (Imaging Infra-Red) seeker, ideal for engagement of maritime and land targets, stationary or moving, in advanced Anti Access/Area Denial (A2/AD) arenas, and in littoral or brown water, including archipelago, as well as for engagements in which previous generation RF-seeker-based missiles are not effective," Rafale stated.

Sea Breaker can be launched from naval platforms, varying in size, from fast attack missile boats, to corvettes and frigates. The land version is a central part of the shore defence, based on Rafael's highly mobile SPYDER launchers. The battery architecture supports standalone launchers, or operation as an integrated solution, with a command and control Unit (CCU) and various sensors, based on customer requirements.

Using Artificial Intelligence, Sea Breaker performs deep-learning and big data-based scene-matching, a unique combat-proven Rafael technology, enabling Automatic Target Acquisition (ATA) and Automatic Target Recognition (ATR).

The system has full operational capability in GNSS-denied arenas, in all weather conditions. The missile is ECM immune and jam-resilient.

Sea Breaker's mission profile enables sea-skimming and terrain-following low-level flight above ground. (IANS)

Also Read: IAF Prepared to Raise Second Squadron of Rafale Planes at Hasimara, West Bengal

Also Watch: