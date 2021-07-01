Supreme Court asks Ramdev for his original video, statement on allopathy

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked yoga guru Ramdev to submit his original video and transcript of his statement made on allopathy as it set the date for next hearing on clubbing of all FIRs against the Patanjali Yogpeeth co-founder for a Delhi hearing.



Ramdev has filed a plea in the top court seeking a direction to club all the FIRs against him in connection with his statement against allopathy.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing Ramdev, argued before a bench headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana that his client has nothing against doctors, and he is entitled to have his views on allopathy. Rohatgi submitted that the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has unleashed barrage of cases, civil and criminal, against his client via its different chapters in the country.

Rohatgi submitted that FIRs have been filed in different parts of the country against his client, and urged the court to club these FIRs, and have a single case in Delhi.

He added that his client had launched Coronil for COVID last year, and all the doctors went against him. Rohatgi said there was a private event where he read out a WhatsApp sent to him and he had already clarified that he has nothing against doctors. The bench asked Rohatgi, "What is the original thing that you said?" He responded, "I will file original video and transcript." The top court has scheduled the matter for further hearing on July 5.

In the plea, Ramdev sought transfer of FIRs lodged against by the India Medical Association (IMA) in Patna and Raipur to Delhi. He has been booked under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to aa infection of disease dangerous to life), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the IPC and other provisions of Disaster Management Act, 2005. (IANS)

Also Read: Yoga guru Baba Ramdev moves Supreme Court against multiple FIRs

Also Watch: