Switzerland Approves Assisted 'Suicide Capsule' Sarco

New Delhi: Switzerland has recently legalised the use of Sarco Suicide Pod — a 3D-printed portable coffin-like capsule with windows — for assisted suicide.

Reportedly, one can kill themselves by sitting in this 3D printed capsule. The special thing is that one can take this anywhere and those who want to commit suicide, they can be allowed to carry this Sarco pod after fulfilling certain conditions.

The Sarco pod has also got the legal recognition from the local Medical Review Board. Suicide has been legal in Switzerland since 1942 and in 2020 alone; more than 1300 people have taken such service.

This special capsule has been made by an NGO Exit International and they believe that this technique will prove to be very helpful for those seeking euthanasia.

Expert who made this pod says that this pod can be taken to any place and one can use it as a coffin.

According to him, the capsule can be operated by a person sitting inside it. Giving information about the machine, he informed that before committing suicide, the user has to sit inside, then its oxygen level can be reduced. At present, euthanasia is given through a capsule which puts the person in a coma.

The dying person will not feel any kind of pain or problem sitting in this machine. Anyone can die within 30 seconds after sitting inside it. It is expected that after legal recognition, the use of this particular machine can start from next year.

The company has had to spend a lot of money to make this pod and they claim that it will make it easier for those seeking euthanasia. Although some people believe that this machine is an attempt to promote suicide cases and through this the tendency of people to commit suicide will increase which is not right.

