Today's Kerala State Lottery Result Online - 12 March - Check here

NIRMAL LOTTERY NO.NR-215th DRAW held on:- 12/03/2021
1st Prize Rs :7000000/- NV 569924 (VAIKKOM)
Cons Prize-Rs :8000/-
NN 569924, NO 569924, NP 569924, NR 569924, NS 569924, NT 569924, NU 569924, NW 569924, NX 569924, NY 569924, NZ 569924
2nd Prize Rs :1000000/-
NN 650216 (KATTAPPANA)
3rd Prize Rs :100000/-
NN 704106 (NEYYATTINKARA), NO 653148 (ALAPPUZHA), NP 853827 (PATTAMBI), NR 347821 (ERNAKULAM), NS 146219 (KOTTAYAM), NT 623711 (WAYANADU), NU 748392 (PATTAMBI), NV 679878 (KARUNAGAPALLY), NW 680521 (KARUNAGAPALLY), NX 845703 (MANANTHAVADY), NY 793783 (VAIKKOM), NZ 188345 (KOLLAM)
FOR THE TICKETS ENDING WITH THE FOLLOWING NUMBERS
4th Prize-Rs :5000/-
0047, 0378, 0948, 1054, 1060, 1109, 1119, 1323, 2349, 2602, 3184, 3739, 4291, 4716, 4937, 7297, 8208, 8497
5th Prize-Rs :1000/-
0355, 0544, 0685, 0769, 1021, 1139, 1221, 1342, 1521, 2309, 2336, 3466, 3678, 3809, 3825, 4101, 4143, 4158, 4388, 4608, 6124, 6149, 6163, 6846, 7158, 7282, 7305, 7498, 7825, 7947, 8145, 8237, 8619, 8850, 9008, 9359
6th Prize-Rs :500/-
0043, 0228, 0235, 0304, 0558, 0731, 0999, 1237, 1330, 1535, 1604, 1611, 1707, 1925, 2000, 2259, 2305, 2534, 2643, 2711, 2861, 3029, 3032, 3071, 3098, 3412, 3630, 3668, 3895, 3903, 3916, 4006, 4253, 4616, 4727, 5026, 5095, 5110, 5477, 5590, 5910, 5956, 5991, 6261, 6273, 6286, 6431, 6950, 7465, 7567, 7704, 7723, 7798, 7909, 8147, 8153, 8168, 8195, 8321, 8385, 8626, 8735, 8801, 9026, 9299, 9343, 9477, 9493, 9533, 9893
7th Prize-Rs :100/-
0011, 0019, 0098, 0263, 0317, 0353, 0387, 0487, 0564, 0613, 0642, 0675, 0698, 0713, 0714, 0811, 0858, 0873, 0914, 0965, 1106, 1143, 1384, 1391, 1406, 1497, 1641, 1699, 1788, 1984, 2100, 2166, 2311, 2562, 2576, 2580, 2589, 2867, 2890, 2959, 2988, 3005, 3063, 3189, 3214, 3290, 3376, 3403, 3404, 3592, 3610, 3640, 3684, 3756, 4221, 4248, 4270, 4287, 4645, 4842, 4843, 4885, 4905, 4953, 5011, 5241, 5506, 5533, 5578, 5667, 5871, 5895, 6019, 6024, 6070, 6170, 6325, 6506, 6537, 6640, 6695, 6921, 6981, 7055, 7123, 7216, 7319, 7364, 7370, 7550, 7566, 7746, 7760, 7772, 7879, 8116, 8179, 8263, 8269, 8427, 8571, 8597, 8711, 8835, 8916, 8979, 9001, 9047, 9052, 9063, 9160, 9248, 9272, 9279, 9347, 9441, 9479, 9613, 9677, 9941
The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala. Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.
