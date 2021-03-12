Today's Kerala State Lottery Result Online - 12 March - Check here

NIRMAL LOTTERY NO.NR-215th DRAW held on:- 12/03/2021

1st Prize Rs :7000000/- NV 569924 (VAIKKOM)

Cons Prize-Rs :8000/-

NN 569924, NO 569924, NP 569924, NR 569924, NS 569924, NT 569924, NU 569924, NW 569924, NX 569924, NY 569924, NZ 569924

2nd Prize Rs :1000000/-

NN 650216 (KATTAPPANA)

3rd Prize Rs :100000/-

NN 704106 (NEYYATTINKARA), NO 653148 (ALAPPUZHA), NP 853827 (PATTAMBI), NR 347821 (ERNAKULAM), NS 146219 (KOTTAYAM), NT 623711 (WAYANADU), NU 748392 (PATTAMBI), NV 679878 (KARUNAGAPALLY), NW 680521 (KARUNAGAPALLY), NX 845703 (MANANTHAVADY), NY 793783 (VAIKKOM), NZ 188345 (KOLLAM)

FOR THE TICKETS ENDING WITH THE FOLLOWING NUMBERS

4th Prize-Rs :5000/-

0047, 0378, 0948, 1054, 1060, 1109, 1119, 1323, 2349, 2602, 3184, 3739, 4291, 4716, 4937, 7297, 8208, 8497

5th Prize-Rs :1000/-

0355, 0544, 0685, 0769, 1021, 1139, 1221, 1342, 1521, 2309, 2336, 3466, 3678, 3809, 3825, 4101, 4143, 4158, 4388, 4608, 6124, 6149, 6163, 6846, 7158, 7282, 7305, 7498, 7825, 7947, 8145, 8237, 8619, 8850, 9008, 9359

6th Prize-Rs :500/-

0043, 0228, 0235, 0304, 0558, 0731, 0999, 1237, 1330, 1535, 1604, 1611, 1707, 1925, 2000, 2259, 2305, 2534, 2643, 2711, 2861, 3029, 3032, 3071, 3098, 3412, 3630, 3668, 3895, 3903, 3916, 4006, 4253, 4616, 4727, 5026, 5095, 5110, 5477, 5590, 5910, 5956, 5991, 6261, 6273, 6286, 6431, 6950, 7465, 7567, 7704, 7723, 7798, 7909, 8147, 8153, 8168, 8195, 8321, 8385, 8626, 8735, 8801, 9026, 9299, 9343, 9477, 9493, 9533, 9893

7th Prize-Rs :100/-

0011, 0019, 0098, 0263, 0317, 0353, 0387, 0487, 0564, 0613, 0642, 0675, 0698, 0713, 0714, 0811, 0858, 0873, 0914, 0965, 1106, 1143, 1384, 1391, 1406, 1497, 1641, 1699, 1788, 1984, 2100, 2166, 2311, 2562, 2576, 2580, 2589, 2867, 2890, 2959, 2988, 3005, 3063, 3189, 3214, 3290, 3376, 3403, 3404, 3592, 3610, 3640, 3684, 3756, 4221, 4248, 4270, 4287, 4645, 4842, 4843, 4885, 4905, 4953, 5011, 5241, 5506, 5533, 5578, 5667, 5871, 5895, 6019, 6024, 6070, 6170, 6325, 6506, 6537, 6640, 6695, 6921, 6981, 7055, 7123, 7216, 7319, 7364, 7370, 7550, 7566, 7746, 7760, 7772, 7879, 8116, 8179, 8263, 8269, 8427, 8571, 8597, 8711, 8835, 8916, 8979, 9001, 9047, 9052, 9063, 9160, 9248, 9272, 9279, 9347, 9441, 9479, 9613, 9677, 9941





The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala. Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

