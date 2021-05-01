Truck Carrying 2 Lakh COVID-19 Vaccines Found Abandoned by Roadside in MP

Madhya Pradesh- A truck carrying over two lakh doses of the COVID-19 vaccine was found abandoned by a roadside in Madhya Pradesh. According to the police, a truck loaded with about 2,40,000 doses of COVAXIN was found abandoned by the roadside near Kareli Bus Stand in the Narsinghpur district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.

The police told that they were informed about a truck that was left abandoned by the roadside for a long time with the driver and the conductor missing.

Acting on the information received, the police reached the spot to inspect the abandoned truck only to find as many as 2,40,000 doses of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin. Read more

Ashish Bopache, Sub Inspector from Kareli Police stated, "The estimated cost of these vaccines was found to be approximately Rs 8 crore. When police traced the driver's mobile location, his phone was found in bushes near the highway. The air condition of the truck was in a working condition which means doses are safe. We are looking for the driver and conductor of the truck, but they are untraceable as of now."

The news of this incident comes at a time many states are reportedly facing acute shortages of COVID-19 vaccination.

Today onwards, the government have made all adult citizen above the age of 18 eligible to get administered the vaccine against the novel coronavirus, the third phase of the vaccination drive.

Many countries have assured assistance to India as it is the second-worst COVID-19 affected country in the world with cases of the deadly infectious disease skyrocketing and spiraling beyond control nearly resulting in the healthcare infrastructure to the verge of collapsing. Read more

Today, India is all set to receive the first shipment of the Sputnik-V vaccine, a COVID-19 vaccine manufactured in Russia in an attempt to intensify the inoculation drive in the country.

Meanwhile, India on Friday for the first time recorded over 4 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus in a new record global high taking the total tally of caseload to 1.91 crores. 3,523 cases of COVID-19 induced fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours taking the total death toll in the country to 2.11 lakhs. The active COVID-19 cases in the country now amount to 32.63 lakh. India reported more than 3 lakh COVID-19 cases daily for the ninth day in a row, making it the second-worst COVID-19 affected country in the world after the United States. Read more

Also read- India Expected to Receive its First Sputnik-V Shipment Today

Also watch- Wild elephants destroy houses in Demow



