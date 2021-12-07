Uttar Pradesh Shocker: School Teacher Molests 17 Girl Students On Pretext Of Practical Exams

Muzaffarnagar: On the pretence of a CBSE practical exam, seventeen Class 10 girls in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, were summoned to school and asked to stay overnight.

According to reports, the students were allegedly fed sedative-laced food and then molested by the school's teacher. They only returned home the next day from a private school in the Purkazi area.

The girls were allegedly threatened with being killed if they did not tell anyone what had transpired. According to accounts, the girls come from very destitute households.

When the parents of two of the victims reached Purkazi MLA Pramod Utwal, he contacted Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav, who launched an investigation. The parents said that they had tried multiple times to get their complaint lodged with the police but to no effect.

An FIR has been filed against two people: the owner of the ladies' school and the owner of the school where they were transported for the 'practical exam' the night of the incident. So yet, just one of the two has been apprehended.

For his alleged negligence in the matter, Purkazi station house officer Vinod Kumar Singh has been subjected to a departmental investigation. According to a leading newspaper, "he was brought to police lines on grounds of tardiness in commencing an action in the case."

Muzaffarnagar police chief Abhishek Yadav said "We have suspended the station house officer of the police station for negligence on duty. An FIR has been filed and the accused charged under section 328 (outraging the modesty of a woman), 358 (causing hurt by poison), 506 (criminal intimidation) and relevant sections of the POCSO Act,"

Under the guise of practical tests, Principal Yogesh persuaded the 16-17 girls to come over... After being forced to write a copy, the girls were requested to stay the night. They were advised that more practical's would be held the next day. The girls next produced khichdi, which was undercooked according to the principal. After that, he cooked it himself and fed it to the girls. After eating khichdi, the girls passed out. "And then they were groped," a witness claimed.

"There are 29 students in the class, but only the girls were called," stated another complainant, adding that the institution should face severe consequences for conducting illegal classes.

