14 candidates to contest in two Arunachal Pradesh Lok Sabha seats

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: As many as 14 candidates are left in the fray for the two Lok Sabha seats in Arunachal Pradesh after the closure of the nomination withdrawal period on Saturday, an election official said here.

As many as eight candidates will contest in the Arunachal West Parliamentary Constituency from where union Earth Sciences and Food Processing Minister Kiren Rijiju is seeking re-election, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Pawan Kumar Sain told a press conference here.

Former Chief Minister and Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Nabam Tuki is also contesting from the seat along with first timer Toko Sheetal of Gana Suraksha Party and five independents.

A total of six candidates are vying for the Arunachal East Parliamentary seat including sitting MP Tapir Gao, Bosiram Siram of the Congress, Bandey Mili from Arunachal Democratic Party along with three independent candidates, the CEO disclosed.

However, the CEO could not provide the report for the assembly constituencies as data of many districts were not available so far. There are 60 assembly seats in the northeastern state. The ruling BJP has opened its account in the electoral battle by winning ten seats uncontested. Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh will be held along with Lok Sabha polls. Voting will be held on April 19.

Speaking on the election preparedness, the CEO informed that the election machinery in the state keeping in view the law and order situation during the 2019 simultaneous elections, has bound over 2000 habitual offenders as a preventive measure.

“We are keeping a strict vigil on them and if any law & order problem arises out of them, they will be dealt with strictly as per the law,” Sain said and added that the Centre has deployed 55 companies of central paramilitary forces in the state for free and fair elections.

In addition to the CPMF companies, available police forces in the state would also be deployed for election duties, he added. “All the CPMF companies have been deployed in all the districts of the state and they have started area dominance exercises in various critical and vulnerable polling stations,” Sain said.

He added that for monitoring of the poll process, webcasting and enabling communications on a real-time environment (ENCORE) would be done in 750 polling stations through online basis while, offline webcast facility would be available in 342 polling stations.

Sain added that the state election machinery has so far seized over Rs 3.35 crore in cash from various districts and also seized Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) worth Rs 4.21 crore and drugs worth Rs over 32 lakh.

“Out of the total 30,000 licensed arms in the state, so far around 20,000 such arms have been deposited and the election authority has seized 600 numbers of illegal arms,” he said. The CEO added that on April 1 next, a meeting among all the chief secretaries and directors general of police (DGPs) of northeast would be conducted to sort out various issues.

He also told that on April 6 EVMs would be commissioned in all districts in presence of representatives of various political parties and mock polling would be done. “We will press into service state leased two MI-172 23-seaters choppers of Sky One and one helicopter of Global Vectra Helicorp Limited (GVHL), for transporting election personnel and materials to inaccessible polling stations depending on the weather condition,” he reinstated.

Moreover, the CEO added that an air ambulance would be kept ready at Naharlagun helipad, for any kind of medical emergency.

Also Read: Arunachal Pradesh: BJP to bank on star-studded election campaign (sentinelassam.com)