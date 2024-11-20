Arunachal: ANSU Presidential candidate SD Loda foot march against money culture

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: In a first-of-its-kind initiative in student elections in Arunachal Pradesh, All Nyishi Students' Union (ANSU) presidential candidate SD Loda led a 32-km symbolic foot march on Tuesday to raise awareness against the harmful practice of money culture in student elections.

The march began at Nyokum Lapang and covered prominent educational institutions, including Women's College at Lekhi, Arunachal Law Academy (ALA), Northeast Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST), Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), and Doimukh Government College.

The initiative, joined by a sizable group of students and the public, aimed to advocate for integrity and genuine leadership in student bodies.

"This march symbolizes a fight to restore democratic values in student elections. We want to inspire students to reject the toxic practice of cash-for-votes that undermines democracy and distorts the purpose of student representation," Loda said.

Referring to the impact of money culture, Loda emphasized the vicious cycle it perpetuates.

"Candidates who spend crores during elections often find themselves mortgaging their integrity to recover expenses, compromising genuine issues and student welfare in the process," he said.

He called for clean elections, highlighting the Nyishi Elite Society's (NES) advisory against clan politics and vote-buying practices.

"The NES has set an example by urging transparency and accountability. It is time for students to take responsibility and elect leaders based on merit and principles, not money," he urged.

Loda also acknowledged the blame game often seen during elections, with leaders accusing each other of initiating money culture.

"This time, I've decided to end the debate by giving students the choice to vote with integrity, free from monetary influence," he declared.

The march was warmly received at various institutions.

Loda concluded by appealing to voters to recognize genuine leadership and make informed decisions for the betterment of the community.

"The change must start with the youth. By rejecting money culture, we can lay the foundation for a brighter, corruption-free future," he added.

