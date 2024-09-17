Arunachal: DDMA Tawang organises training on basic disaster response

Itanagar: The district disaster management authority (DDMA) of Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh has organized a three-day training session for community volunteers on basic disaster response for enhancing the capacity building of the community for creating a disaster-resilient society, starting Monday.

The event was inaugurated by Tawang additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Sang Khandu, in the presence of public leaders, panchayat leaders, and 35 community volunteers from various gramme panchayats within the Tawang constituency.

The ADC emphasized the importance of basic disaster response training, highlighting that timely assistance from trained volunteers could save lives in times of crisis.

He urged the volunteers to take the training seriously and to share the knowledge gained with their respective villages. He also praised the disaster management department for organizing crucial life-saving training sessions for community volunteers.

Earlier, district disaster management officer (DDMO) Genden Tsomu, informed that a similar training was conducted at Jang on September 13 last for the volunteers of Mogto constituency.

She added that the volunteers from Lungla constituency are scheduled for a three-day training starting on September 21 next.

Tsomu also highlighted that the five trainers conducting the sessions in the district are TOTs (Trainers of Training) who were trained by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in Itanagar.

She commended the trainers for their excellent work and expressed her gratitude to the volunteers and PRI leaders for their enthusiasm and dedication to the greater good of the community. A technical session was also held where trainers conducted PowerPoint presentations and provided practical training on CPR using dummies.

Also Read: Manipur: Security Forces Uncover Weapons Cache, Rescue Missing Teen in Jiribam District

Also Watch: