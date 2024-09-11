Arunachal Deputy CM seeks GST exemption for research grants

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein has advocated for the exemption of research grants received by universities and institutions from GST, arguing that these grants function as subsidies, benefiting the public without leading to commercialization.

The minister was addressing the 54th GST Council meeting at the national capital on Monday, which was chaired by Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman and co-chaired by Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary.

The meeting saw Arunachal Pradesh formally endorse the minutes of the 53rd GST Council meeting and the decisions of the GST Implementation Committee regarding deemed ratification.

The state also supported recommendations from the Law Committee, Fitment Committee, and IT Grievance Redressal Committee, including proposed adjustments to GST rates for goods and services.

Mein highlighted Arunachal’s integration of UPI, credit card, and debit card payment options to streamline financial transactions.

The state expressed support for the B2C e-Invoicing Pilot Project to simplify invoicing and enhance efficiency.

Arunachal Pradesh also endorsed proposals related to ITC re-claim and RCM ledgers to address mismatch issues, supported improved data sharing to optimize GST compliance, and backed the exemption of individual health insurance premiums and pure-term individual life insurance policies, including their reinsurance. The GST Council meeting aimed to enhance financial operations, improve compliance, and create a more efficient and transparent tax system nationwide.

Among the dignitaries present were the chief ministers of Goa and Meghalaya, deputy chief ministers from Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Telangana, finance ministers from various States and Union Territories, and senior officers from both Union and state governments, officials said here on Tuesday.

