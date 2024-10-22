Arunachal: Free Crash Course Coaching for APPSCCE Aspirants Inaugurated in Tawang

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: A free crash course coaching to aspirants for the upcoming Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competitive Examinations (APPSCCE) from Tawang assembly constituency in Arunachal Pradesh, was inaugurated at Government Higher Secondary School of the border district. The coaching camp is an initiative of Tawang MLA Namgey Tsering, who is sponsoring the event.

The MLA inaugurated the camp in presence of deputy commissioner Kanki Darang, Tawang Brigade commander Brigadier V S Rajput, superintendent of police Dr D W Thongon, DDSE Hridar Phuntsok, among others.

Two faculty members invited from Pune will lead the coaching camp. In his inaugural address, the MLA voiced his concern about the poor performance of local educated youth in competitive exams.

He said that many deserving candidates lack proper guidance due to financial constraints, and this initiative aims to provide support and direction to aspirants.

“Providing this kind of facility was a priority in my election manifesto,” the MLA said while urging the students to remain disciplined and punctual to make the most of the opportunity.

Tsering expressed hope that the initiative would help many aspirants achieve their dream jobs as civil service officers, as well as in the army and police forces, enabling them to serve the nation with dedication. Brigadier VS Rajput and the DC also addressed the students, offering words of encouragement and assuring their continued support in nurturing young officers from the district.

