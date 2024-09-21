Arunachal Governor calls for real-time intelligence sharing, formation of quick-reaction teams

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (retd) K T Parnaik on Friday emphasized on the need for real-time intelligence sharing among forces and the formation of quick-reaction teams.

During an interaction with Inspector General of Assam Rifles (North) Major General Manish Kumar at Raj Bhawan here, the governor stressed the importance of friendly policing and advised Kumar to leverage technology for improved monitoring and automation of information processes

The IGAR, who has the security responsibility of eastern Arunachal and Nagaland, reviewed the law & order and security scenario in the eastern part of Arunachal Pradesh, with the governor during the meeting, a Raj Bhawan communiqué informed.

The governor, while sharing his services experiences in the northeastern region and his observations during the tour of Tirap, Changlang and Longding (TCL) districts in the state, recommended enhancing security through detailed planning and proactive measures.

Parnaik suggested dividing the areas of responsibility into zones amongst the security forces to improve operations and vigilance. He also shared his concept of a ‘unified plan’ to strengthen security drills and preparedness in the eastern districts of the northeastern state.

The IGAR assured the governor of the full cooperation of the Assam Rifles with the state police, and the local communities within his jurisdiction.

He also highlighted the goodwill missions carried out by the Assam Rifles, aimed at improving the welfare of the local population, the communiqué added.

