Arunachal: Governor confers State Awards to teachers

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (retd) K T Parnaik on Thursday conferred the state awards for teachers. A total of 40 teachers from different government and government-aided private schools received awards for their contributions towards the enhancement of education in the state on the occasion of Teachers’ Day, commemorating the birth anniversary of former President Bharat Ratna Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

Congratulating the award winners, Parnaik, in his address, said that they have demonstrated that teaching is not just a profession but a calling, one that requires passion, creativity, and a deep commitment to nurturing young minds. Saying that teachers are the architects of society, he added that they mold the minds of the young, instill values, and inspire dreams. Their influence extends far beyond the classroom, which touches every corner of the community and has a lasting impact on the lives of their students.

He said Arunachal Pradesh is a land of immense potential, but to realize this potential fully, education must be prioritized as the cornerstone of development. The governor underscored that education is the foundation on which we build our future, the tool that empowers individuals to contribute meaningfully to society, and the key to unlocking opportunities for growth and prosperity.

“Education brings rationality to thinking and behavior. It generates curiosity to innovate and explore, and it is imperative for problem solving. In a way, a well-educated person remains confident and self-assured,” he said. The governor said educated, disciplined, and motivated citizens remain a clarion call of the day.

He pointed out that the government has been giving priority to the education system and made budgetary provisions for providing necessary funding to education in the state. It is imperative that there is a concerted effort of government officials, educators, community leaders, and parents to overcome these obstacles, he said.

He suggested implementing policies that ensure every child, regardless of socio-economic background, gender, ethnicity, or disability, has access to education, regularly training teachers to enhance their pedagogical skills, subject knowledge, and ability to use technology in the classroom.

Promoting gender equality in education by addressing barriers that prevent girls from attending school, such as safety concerns, cultural norms, and economic pressures; encouraging active parental and community involvement in the educational process, implementing robust systems for monitoring and evaluating educational outcomes, is the need of the hour, the governor stressed.

