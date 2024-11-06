Arunachal musician booked for publicly killing chicken, drinking its blood

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Police registered an FIR against artist Kon Waii Son for publicly killing a chicken by slitting its throat and then drinking the bird’s blood during a recent performance in Itanagar, officials said on Tuesday.

Police officials said that the FIR has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960, against Kon Waii Son.

Kon Waii Son, who hails from Seppa in Arunachal Pradesh’s East Kameng district, is a songwriter, composer, and musician.

Following the killing of the chicken and drinking of its blood, police filed the FIR at the Itanagar Police Station on Monday against Kon Waii Son based on a complaint made by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), India.

Controversy widely erupted in Itanagar after the artist killed the chicken and drank its blood during a performance on October 28.

The video of the incident widely circulated on social media led to criticism of the artist.

PETA India recommends that perpetrators of animal abuse undergo psychiatric evaluation and receive counselling, as abusing animals indicates a deep psychological disturbance.

Research shows that people who commit acts of cruelty to animals are often repeat offenders who move on to hurting other animals, even humans, PETA India said in a statement.

A study published in Forensic Research & Criminology International Journal states, “Those who engage in cruelty to animals were three times more likely to commit other crimes, including murder, rape, robbery, assault, harassment, threats, and drug/substance abuse.”

In a proposal sent to the Central government regarding an amendment to the PCA Act, PETA India has recommended significantly increasing penalties for cruelty to animals. (IANS)

