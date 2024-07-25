Arunachal Pradesh: Bill passed to curb unfair means in public examinations

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh Assembly has passed a Bill to curb irregularities and unfair means in various public examinations held in the state.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu on July 19 tabled the “Arunachal Pradesh Public Examination (Measures to Prevent Unfair Means in Recruitment) Bill, 2024,” which has strict provisions for punishment like imprisonment and penalties, debarring of candidates from appearing in recruitment examinations as well as attachment and confiscation of property.

The Bill has a provision for special courts for the speedy trial of such offences. It incorporates stringent penalties and imprisonment with the imposition of a fine of up to Rs 1 crore.

Chief Minister Khandu said that it is a good initiative to curb the malpractice of paper leaks during examinations. He added that the law would ensure a free and fair selection process for all posts under the Arunachal Pradesh government and detect malpractices.

The state was marred by the leak of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) question paper in 2022.

The Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate are probing the question paper leak, which happened ahead of a written examination for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil) conducted by the APPSC on August 26-27, 2022.

Many government and APPSC staff were suspended and more than 50 government employees were arrested in connection with the paper leak. (IANS)

