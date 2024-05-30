Arunachal Pradesh: Body of 14-year-old girl recovered in Bihpuria, Assam

A correspondent

ITANAGAR: The body of 14-year-old girl, Biki Richa, was recovered in Bihpuria, Assam, after a four-day intensive search operation. Richa, a resident of Nirjuli, drowned in the river on May 26 at around 2:00 pm at Midhpu area. She had hearing and speech impairments. After receiving a report of missing, the District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC) swiftly deployed a team of NDRF, Doimukh, for a search and rescue operation.

Over the next four days, the victim’s family, AAPDA Mitra volunteers, and NDRF personnel extensively searched the area around Midpu II and along the Assam (Banderdewa) region using rescue boats. On May 29, at around 1:40 pm, the girl’s body was discovered near Bihpuria, Assam.

Meanwhile, the District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO) has appealed to the citizens to avoid riverside picnics and activities near water bodies.

