Arunachal Pradesh: Drug abuse and other key concerns raised in coordination meeting

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Growing concerns over the increasing drug abuse in Upper Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh dominated discussions at a coordination meeting held with Community Based Organizations (CBOs) and Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) leaders on Sunday. The meeting was chaired by the IPR and Printing Minister Nyato Dukam with Upper Subansiri deputy commissioner Tasso Gambo. The session also saw active participation from Upper Subansiri ZPC Nyato Marde, ZPMs from various constituencies including Chetam, Nacho, Lemiking-Taksing, Sigin-1, Giba, Siyum, Nalo Bango, Gite-Ripa, and Baririjo.

Additionally, representatives from key organizations such as the Tagin Cultural Society, Nyishi Elite Society Upper Subansiri Unit, and Galo Welfare Society Upper Subansiri Unit, along with Upper Subansiri District BJP President Jili Jeram, were present. In his closing remarks, the Minister praised the CBOs and PRIs for their proactive stance on addressing the critical issue of drug abuse in the district. He assured the gathering that a district-wide initiative against drug abuse would be launched, aiming to make Upper Subansiri a model district in the fight against this growing menace. “Upper Subansiri must strive to become a role model in eradicating drug abuse,” Dukam said while stressing on the need for strong collaboration among all stakeholders. He also underscored the importance of intensified police patrolling to effectively curb the issue.

Regarding educational development, Dukam advised awaiting the outcome of the Chintan Shivir-cum-Education Conclave 2024 before implementing new measures. He reaffirmed the State Government’s dedication, under the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, to advancing education, noting that the conclave is a clear indication of this commitment. The minister also directed the DC to expedite the completion of key infrastructure projects, including highways and bridges, by engaging with the relevant authorities. Addressing concerns related to the health sector, he assured that the district’s four MLAs would coordinate efforts to improve healthcare services. He acknowledged that despite the provision of facilities, the shortage of technical manpower remains a significant challenge that needs to be addressed urgently. The Minister urged PRIs to ensure that the benefits of Central and State Government flagship welfare schemes are effectively delivered to beneficiaries at the grassroots level. He emphasized the significance of Mahatma Gandhi’s vision for Panchayati Raj Institutions, which centres on empowering communities through self-governance. “Honoring Mahatma Gandhi’s philosophy requires making the grassroots masses self-reliant,” Dukam asserted, reaffirming the State Government’s unwavering support and assistance to the PRIs.

Also read: Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) opens legal aid clinic at Naharlagun (sentinelassam.com)