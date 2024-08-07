Arunachal Pradesh: Drug peddlers held; over 40gm heroin seized in Naharlagun

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Naharlagun Police in continuation with its crackdown on drugs, has arrested two individuals for their alleged involvement in illicit drug trade and seized over 40 grams of suspected heroin from their possession, a senior police officer said. Acting promptly on the tip-off that a youth in possession of contraband substance was allegedly roaming in the Naharlagun market area on the intervening night of August 4 and August 5, a team from Naharlagun Police Station led by its officer-in-charge Inspector Krishnendu Dev apprehended the suspect identified as Jun Sonam (40), a resident of Damsite Colony, Naharlagun, superintendent of police (SP) Mihin Gambo said. During the operation, the police recovered seven vials containing suspected heroin weighing 9.3 grams from his possession.

Upon spot interrogation, Sonam disclosed that the heroin was supplied to him by one Dalang Tabe of Damsite, Naharlagun for distribution to addicted youths in the area. Subsequently, the police team proceeded to the specified location and managed to apprehend the supplier, identified as Dalang Tabe alias Nibe (37). A search of his rented room in Tigdo Colony, resulted in the recovery of 23 plastic vials containing suspected contraband drugs weighing 31.1 grams, cash amounting to Rs 16,900, one used syringe, and 22 empty vials. The room was reportedly used exclusively for the purpose of drug peddling, the SP said.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Naharlagun Police Station against the apprehended drug peddlers, the SP added.

Also Read: Arunachal Pradesh: Police arrested drug peddlers in Tawang district (sentinelassam.com)