Arunachal Pradesh: DSOAA pins hope on Pema Khandu govt to meet employees’ aspirations

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Directorate Service Officers Association Arunachal (DSOAA) has expressed hope that the Pema Khandu government would continue to meet the aspirations of the state government employees.

In a letter to the CM, DSOAA president Yumlum Kaha and its general secretary Wangton Lowang said that DSOAA, with over 30,000 government employees under its umbrella, spread across the state, is willing to work hand-in-hand with the Khandu government in the interest of the people of the state. It expressed hope that the chief minister would be sympathetic in meeting the aspirations and welfare of DSOAA members, which is the conglomeration of the largest number of state government employees.

Meanwhile, the organisation said that it has resolved to undertake intensive district tours, touching all the districts, interacting with its district-level members and eliciting their feedback to make the association more vibrant and inclusive.

Also Read: Arunachal Pradesh: BJP committed to empowering women, says Chief Minister Pema Khandu (sentinelassam.com)