Arunachal Pradesh Elections: 8 BJP candidates elected unopposed

ITANAGAR: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Arunachal Pradesh won the elections without a contest before voting as eight of their candidates were elected unopposed.
Among the winning candidates is the current Chief Minister Pema Khandu who won the elections without any contest from the Mukto assembly constituency in Tawang.
The other seven BJP candidates to win the elections are Hage Appa from Ziro, Mutchu Mithi from Roing, Ratu Techi from Sagalee, Techi Kaso from Itanagar, Jike Tako from Tali, Dasanglu Pul from Hayuliang, and Nyato Dukam from Taliha.
These BJP candidates won without any competition in their respective areas because the opposition candidates either withdrew their nominations or their candidacies were rejected during the scrutiny process.
On Friday, candidate Techi Kaso won the assembly seat from the Itanagar constituency without facing any opposition.
This came after Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu had earlier emerged victorious from the Mukto Assembly constituency in a similar manner, thereby adding to the growing list of Bharatiya Janata Party candidates securing uncontested victories in the state.
The incumbent BJP secured a clean sweep in the eight assembly constituencies in Arunachal Pradesh.
Notably, the voting in Arunachal Pradesh will take place in the first phase on April 19 and the counting date has been scheduled on June 2 by the Election Commission of India.
It is worth mentioning that the candidates were mandated to file their nomination papers by March 27, with the scrutiny of nominations set for March 28.
The deadline for the withdrawal of candidature is scheduled for March 30.
Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India has deployed 75 companies of Central Para Military Forces (CPMF) to conduct free and fair simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in Arunachal Pradesh, a senior election official said.
He said, all the CPMF companies have been deployed in all the districts of the state and they have started area dominance exercises in various critical and vulnerable polling stations.