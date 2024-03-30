Arunachal Pradesh Elections: 8 BJP candidates elected unopposed

ITANAGAR: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Arunachal Pradesh won the elections without a contest before voting as eight of their candidates were elected unopposed.

Among the winning candidates is the current Chief Minister Pema Khandu who won the elections without any contest from the Mukto assembly constituency in Tawang.

The other seven BJP candidates to win the elections are Hage Appa from Ziro, Mutchu Mithi from Roing, Ratu Techi from Sagalee, Techi Kaso from Itanagar, Jike Tako from Tali, Dasanglu Pul from Hayuliang, and Nyato Dukam from Taliha.