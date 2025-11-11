Arunachal Pradesh: Geothermal Pumping Test Kicks off in Dirang Sub-Division

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Centre for Earth Sciences & Himalayan Studies (CESHS) has initiated the pumping test of the first geothermal production well at Dirang Sub-Division in West Kameng district, Arunachal Pradesh. According to CESHS Director Tana Tage, the test marks a transformative step towards clean, renewable, and region-specific energy solutions in the Eastern Himalayas.

The operation, which began on Monday, involves scientists and engineers from CESHS under the technical supervision of Rajinder Bhasin, Geotechnical Engineer at the Norwegian Geotechnical Institute (NGI), Oslo, and geothermal exploration specialists from Geotropy, Iceland.

The pumping test aims to assess the sustainability and productivity of the subsurface geothermal reservoir — a key precondition for advancing applications such as building-scale heating and cooling systems, wellness and water-tourism infrastructure (including hot-spring spas), and agro-processing utilities such as fruit, meat, and local-produce drying, Tage said.

The Dirang site has already been recognized as the region’s first geothermal production well, following two years of detailed geochemical and structural surveys across western Arunachal Pradesh.

Reports suggest the reservoir temperature is estimated at around 115°C, placing the site in a medium-to-high enthalpy zone and making it suitable for direct-use applications.

International collaboration has been central to the project. CESHS has partnered with the Norwegian Geotechnical Institute (NGI), Iceland’s Geotropy, and local drilling services through Guwahati Boring Service (GBS).

The successful completion of the pumping test will enable the transition from exploratory drilling to the operational deployment of geothermal systems in the Eastern Himalayas, the director said.

Potential next steps include deeper drilling operations and scaling up geothermal-powered infrastructure, with a long-term vision of making Dirang India’s first geothermal-powered town, he pointed out.

“This pioneering development paves the way for a new era of clean energy in the Himalayas,” Tage said, adding that it demonstrates the potential of geothermal resources to transform regional livelihoods while ensuring environmental sustainability.

