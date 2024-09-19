Arunachal Pradesh: Government gives special attention to workers’ welfare

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh rural works department (RWD) and education minister Pasang Dorjee Sona said that the Pema Khandu government in the state has given special attention to the welfare and upliftment of the workers.

Addressing an event at Pasighat in East Siang district on Tuesday on the occasion of National Labour Day, the minister informed that the state government has launched various incentives, social security benefits to improve the working conditions of the workers.

The event was organized by the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) in collaboration with All Arunachal Pradesh PM Poshan Workers’ Union, an official release informed here on Wednesday.

The minister called upon the workers and all sections of society to take pride in the dignity of labour and lauded them for their immense contribution in the progress and prosperity of the state and the nation.

Responding to a six point memorandum submitted by the BMS, Sona assured for active consideration based on feasibility.

He urged the workers to avail the various welfare and social security schemes of the state and central government and also the incentives and benefits of the Arunachal Pradesh Building & Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board (APB and OCWWB) for the workers and asked them to register under the Board for availing the benefits. Sona, later in the day, inaugurated the state-of-the-art new school building of Government Higher Secondary School at Mebo in the district.

The new school building replaced the old SPT building, which was established in 1956.

Speaking on the efforts of the government to identify infrastructure gaps in the education sector, the minister said that good school infrastructure creates a suitable academic ambiance for students.

He asked the school authorities to maintain the asset created.

Also Read: Tripura: UP CM Yogi Adityanath says Bangladesh-like situation will never happen in India

Also Watch: