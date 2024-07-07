Arunachal Pradesh Governor K.T. Parnaik summons budget session of Assembly

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lieutenant General (Retired) K.T. Parnaik summoned the state assembly to convene for its budget session from July 19 to 26, an official notification said. Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who also holds the Finance and Planning portfolio, will present the annual budget for the 2023-24 fiscal.

"In exercise of powers conferred upon me by Clause (1) of Article 174 of the Constitution of India, I, Lieutenant General (Retired) K.T. Parnaik, Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, hereby summon the eighth Legislative Assembly of Arunachal Pradesh to meet for its second session (budget) at 10 am from July 19 to 26," the notification issued by the governor's office read.

Meanwhile, in a bid to foster inclusive governance and ensure collective prosperity, the state's Department of Finance, Investment and Planning has called upon people to contribute their ideas and suggestions for the upcoming budget.

Mein, who announced the initiative, encouraged all stakeholders to participate actively in the process. This initiative aims to empower residents to shape the state's future by sharing their invaluable insights, he said.

"Let us unite to propel Arunachal Pradesh forward and reinforce its leadership in the East," said Mein, highlighting the importance of collective efforts in driving the state towards sustainable development. People can submit their suggestions online at arunachalbudget.in till July 11. The top three contributors will be recognized and rewarded for their impactful contributions.

Also Read: Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan to inaugurate party office in Arunachal Pradesh (sentinelassam.com)