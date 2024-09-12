Arunachal Pradesh: IGFRI Ensures to Help Fight Fodder Deficit in the Region

ITANAGAR: Minister of Animal Husbandry, Gabriel D. Wangsu, concerned over the fodder deficit in the state, visited the Indian Grassland and Fodder Research Institute (IGFRI), to gain insights into the pioneering research and advancements in grassland and fodder development.

Arunachal Pradesh is facing challenges of 85% fodder deficit. The visit to the IGFRI, Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, was also to enhance its collaboration with the institute.

The delegation from Arunachal Pradesh, led by the minister and accompanied by the officials from the department, sought to explore potential improvements in fodder resources and practices that could benefit their state’s livestock sectors.

ICAR-IGFRI Director, Pankaj Kaushal and his team welcomed the delegate from the state and provided an overview of IGFRI’s mission, research areas, and recent achievements.

The delegates were given a tour of the institute’s facilities, including the experimental plots, laboratory setups, and ongoing research projects. The focus was on innovative techniques in grassland management, fodder cultivation, and their applications in improving livestock productivity.

A detailed discussion session was held where principal/senior scientists from IGFRI shared their findings and technologies related to sustainable fodder production and grassland management. The delegates expressed keen interest in the methodologies and expressed potential applications for these innovations in Arunachal Pradesh.

Describing fodder as a key component for development of livestock, the minister sought to build a sustained partnership, enhance mutual understanding, and address ongoing challenges in fodder and livestock management. He also suggested more such meetings and visits to foster continued dialogue and collaboration between IGFRI and the Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

Pankaj Kaushal’s suggestions provide a strategic framework for enhancing collaboration and implementing effective fodder management solutions in Arunachal Pradesh. By adopting these recommendations, both IGFRI and the Government of Arunachal Pradesh can advance their shared goals of improving animal husbandry activity and sustainability in the state.

Both parties discussed opportunities for collaboration and knowledge exchange. There was a strong interest from the Arunachal Pradesh delegation to incorporate IGFRI’s research findings into their state’s animal husbandry practices, particularly in enhancing fodder resources and supporting livestock health.

The visit concluded with an agreement to explore further partnership possibilities, including potential joint research initiatives and technical assistance to address specific challenges faced by Arunachal Pradesh in the realm of agriculture and animal husbandry.

The visit fostered a positive dialogue between IGFRI and the Arunachal Pradesh delegation, laying the groundwork for future collaboration aimed at advancing agricultural practices and livestock management in Arunachal Pradesh.

Also Read: Union minister reviews central schemes in Arunachal district

Also Watch: