A correspondent

Pasighat: In a significant move towards bolstering security and enhancing operational effectiveness in the region, the Indian Army’s Spear Corps in collaboration with ITBP and Assam Rifles conducted a joint training capsule at Sigar Military Station. Conducted between July 18 and August 3, the joint training was aimed at providing proficiency in directing artillery fire.

