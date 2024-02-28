Arunachal Pradesh: Mass library awareness programme organized at district library

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Nearly 130 anganwadi workers from Chowkham and Lekang CD block under Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh, participated in a mass library awareness programme at the district library on Tuesday. The idea behind involving the anganwadi workers in the awareness programme was to make them aware about the proper teaching methodology, child psychology, child health and hygiene and how to inculcate reading habits among the children from early childhood.

Addressing the participants, librarian S Mukherjee explained the role of a library and importance to imbibe reading habits among the children. Rashtriya Bal swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) Dr Inty Siram enlightened the participants in detail on the role of anganwadi workers to monitor health and hygiene of small children especially living in villages.

CDPO Namsai W Khimhun explained all the Integrated Child Development Schemes with a focus on Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Abhiyaan. To ensure the benefits of library reach to the under privileged students residing in remote localities and to get themselves familiar with the service and activities of the library, a tour programme to the district library, Namsai for the students and teachers from various educational institutions across the district had been arranged with effect from February 21, which will promote reading habits and to spread Joy of reading. The mass library awareness programme will continue till March 4.

As a part of the awareness programme various literary events like essay writing competition, debates, drawing competition, extempore speech, etc., have been organized in the district library, Namsai and in different schools, colleges and University of Namsai district.

