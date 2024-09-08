Arunachal Pradesh: Massive Landslide Disrupts Water Supply in Tawang

A correspondent

TAWANG: The massive land erosion caused by the continuous rainfall in Tawang on Saturday has damaged the potable drinking water supply in the major township area of the district headquarters. The water supply to Tawang township and surrounding areas, including Lemberdung, Changprong, Nyukmadung, and others, was disrupted due to significant damage to the drop inlet headwork, located approximately 2 km ahead of Bramadungchung Ani Gonpa.

According to PHE Assistant Engineer (AE) Doge Kamduk, the damage was caused by severe land erosion early this morning between 4am, following continuous heavy rainfall the previous evening. The erosion, which occurred near the concrete vertical bund at PTSO, washed away critical infrastructure, including the drop inlet and diversion structure responsible for the water supply to Tawang township and its neighbouring areas. The Teli Field Hospital was also affected by this disruption.

Earlier, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) in-charge, Sang Khandu, along with District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO) Genden Tsomu, and the AE visited the damaged sites. PHED requested assistance, and approximately 30 volunteers from the three local markets joined PHED workers to help with the restoration efforts.

Meanwhile, the PHE department, on request of DC, deployed water tankers from the Tawang Brigade to provide water to residents in various colonies.

