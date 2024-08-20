Arunachal Pradesh: Minister Biyuram Wahge discuses roadmap for setting up of first State Cancer Institute

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Health and Family Welfare Minister Biyuram Wahge has chaired an important meeting and discussed the roadmap for establishing the first State Cancer Institute at Midpu. “This institute will be a monumental step forward in providing advanced cancer care within our state, ensuring that our people no longer need to travel far for treatment,” Wahge has said in a social media post.

Director of B Borooah Cancer Institute Guwahati, Dr B B Borthakur, was present in the meeting, while Director at the Advanced Centre for Treatment, Research and Education in Cancer (ACTREC), Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai, Dr Pankaj Chaturvedi, contributed his expertise via video-conferencing.

During his visit to TRIHMS, Wahge launched mobile applications that allow people to book doctor appointments from the comfort of their homes, avoiding long queues at hospitals. Additionally with the use of ABHA-based scan and share, they can now effortlessly scan a QR code at hospital to register and generate their tickets, he said. The minister, along with his Advisor Dr Mohesh Chai, also inaugurated the District Integrated Public Health Laboratory (DIPHL) and Blood Centre (BCSU) at the TRIHMS hospital.

