Arunachal Pradesh: MMPCS urges GoAP to cancel fake ST certificate

Itanagar: The Magria Multi-Purpose Co-operative Society (MMPCS) has demanded the Arunachal Pradesh government cancel the Scheduled Tribe (ST) certificate of one D K Sinung. The society claimed that Sinung, whose actual name is Debkanta Patir (non-APST), is working as a personal assistant (PA) to the Director of Horticulture in the state, while accusing him of obtaining an ST certificate fraudulently.

MMPCS chairman Tania Magria claimed that documents gathered through RTI revealed that Debkanta Patir is a resident of the Oyan area on the Assam-Arunachal boundary belonging to the Mishing tribe. He was appointed as PA in the year 2003, and he changed his name and title on August 17, 2009.

“By changing his name and title as D K Sinung and claiming himself as an Adi tribe of Oyan village of East Siang district, he has cheated the district administration,” Magria said.

While expressing concern over the role of district administration for issuing ST certificates without any proper verification, the organization appealed to the government to initiate stern action against the individual under the forgery and cheating case as per the provision of service rules.

Magria informed me that the MMPCS has already filed an FIR at Pasighat Police Station in this regard, requesting the police to register a criminal case against the person under appropriate sections of law for making false documents. He further alleged that ever since obtaining the ST certificate, Patir has been availing rights and benefits of tribal people of Arunachal Pradesh.

Cautioning to initiate protest against the government if their demands are not met, the MMPCS appealed to the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) and other community-based organizations (CBOs) to support them to safeguard the rights of the state’s indigenous people.

