Arunachal Pradesh Police Arrest Drug Peddler, Seize Contraband Worth Rs 50,000

ITANAGAR: Police have arrested a drug peddler and seized suspected contraband substances worth Rs 50,000 from his possession on Thursday, police said. On August 15, Capital unit of the Arunachal Pradesh Police received a reliable tip-off about one Yuchak Tana involved in heroin trafficking from his residence at IB Colony, Capital Superintendent of Police (SP) Rohit Rajbir Singh said.

Acting on the tip-off, a specialized team led by Itanagar SDPO Kengo Dirchi was formed, he said. The SP said the team apprehended the suspect, Yuchak Tana (20), originally from Tali in Kra Daadi district, from the Gandhi Market area in the city. During interrogation, the accused confessed to peddling drugs and disclosed that heroin was stashed at his residence. The team conducted a search at his residence and seized 51 plastic vials containing sus-pected heroin, the SP said. Singh said Tana disclosed that he procured the drugs from Assam and sold them in Itanagar. A case under Section 21 (b) of NDPS Act has been registered against Tana at Itanagar police station, the SP added.

