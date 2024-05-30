Arunachal Pradesh: Training organised for achieving 100% e-KYC for NFSA beneficiaries

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: The Food and Civil Supplies department along with Tawang district administration in Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday organised a day-long training and interaction program on achieving cent per cent e-KYC for National Food Security Act (NFSA) beneficiaries in the border district. The event was attended by fair price shop owners and representatives from cooperative societies of the district.

Deputy Commissioner Kanki Darang emphasised on the importance of expediting to update NFSA beneficiaries, especially those under AAY and PH categories, in the Aadhaar-enabled point of sale (POS) system.

Attendees were encouraged to address their queries during the technical session, where the district coordinator of Ae-pos and officials from the civil supplies department provided all clarifications.

District food and civil supply officer (DFCSO) highlighted the significance of Aadhaar seeding in the public distribution system to enhance transparency. The event also stressed that no eligible beneficiary should be excluded from receiving benefits.

During the technical session, SIFCS Sange Tsering delivered a comprehensive presentation on updating beneficiaries through the ae-pos system while district coordinator for ae-pos Dorjee Wangchu conducted hands-on training for the attendees, an official release informed here.

