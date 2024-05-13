Arunachal Pradesh Women's Welfare Society lauds police for action against abusers of minors

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh Women's Welfare Society (APWWS) has expressed its appreciation for the efforts of the Capital Police in arresting individuals involved in the trafficking and sexual exploitation of minor girls.

This commendation comes amid disturbing revelations that some ostensibly responsible members of society are allegedly involved in such heinous crimes. On May 10, the capital police said that 15 individuals linked to a sexual exploitation racket involving minor girls aged 10, 12, and 15, were arrested.

Seven of the arrested individuals were identified as pimps, including three 'peer educators' from a local NGO. The pimps were residents of Itanagar and Assam.

A raid was conducted at the residences of two of the pimps, resulting in the rescue of three minor girls. Two of these girls had been brought to Itanagar from Dhemaji, Assam, by two sisters who also ran beauty parlours and were part of the racket. These girls were initially offered jobs but were later forced into prostitution.

Eight other individuals, all customers of the racket, were also arrested. They were identified based on their posts in a WhatsApp group. The pimps used to send pictures of the minor girls to customers and fix rates for them. After the police raid, some individuals left the WhatsApp group.

The minor girls were brought to Itanagar in 2020, 2022, and 2023. Two of the girls were just eight years old when they were brought in 2020 and 2022. One of them had managed to escape but was brought back in 2022.

Arrest notices were served to the managers and owners of two hotels in Ganga. A case under the POCSO Act has been registered against the arrested individuals. The police continue their investigation into the matter.

The APWWS said that the recurrence of such incidents, recently highlighted in Seppa, underscores the persistent and deep-rooted nature of this issue within the community. The APWWS has been proactive in supporting law enforcement's efforts to tackle these egregious violations.

APWWS president Kani Nada Malinga confirmed that discussions had taken place with Capital Complex SP Rajbir Rohit Singh, affirming the organization's support for the police's ongoing efforts. Additionally, APWWS has issued a call to action for all state residents, urging vigilance and a collective responsibility towards the protection and well-being of children.

Also Read: 9 persons held for gang rape of minors in Meghalaya (sentinelassam.com)